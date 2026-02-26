Kashmere Gate car shootout:'Boxer' claims responsibility

An FIR has been registered in connection with a late-night firing at a car carrying a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near the ISBT in Kashmere Gate, police said on Wednesday. Gangster Naveen Boxer allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post purported to be from him.

The case has been registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at the complaint of advocate Deepak Khatri, the police said. Khatri had earlier received threats of violence, a police source said.

On Tuesday at around 10.10 pm, a car came under gun attack near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple close to ISBT. There were five occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

One of the occupants sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and was admitted to a hospital. He is stated to be stable and out of danger, an officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the occupants of the car have given varying accounts regarding the number of assailants involved in the attack. Meanwhile, a social media post surfaced shortly after the incident in which gangster Naveen Boxer purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing.