Tirupati: Devotees rush increases in Tirumala, wait on 31 compartments

The Tirumala temple in Tirupati is filled with the devotees in large number on Saturday and is continued on Sunday as well and the devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for Sarvadarshan.



All the compartments in the queue Complex were full and the queue lines crossed the complex. It takes about 24 hours for the Sarvadarshan.

Meanwhile, as many as 88,626 devotees visited Tirumala on Saturday and paid their prayers. Officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple has received an income of Rs. 3.29 crore.