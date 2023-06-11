Live
- Sangeetha joins the cast of ‘Cinema Bandi’ directors next
- Minister Srinivas Goud alleys fear of visitors
- Ranbir Kapoor shows extreme as violent man in ‘Animal’ pre teaser
- Ramraj Cotton 250 th store launched in Vijayawada
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Visakhapatnam: Communist party stages protest ahead of Amit Shah's visit
- Daydreams of Opposition will never come true: Gutha Sukender Reddy
- T. Natarajan to announce opening of cricket stadium on June 23 in TN's Salem
- Country has witnessed phenomenal growth in Modi’s regime: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey
- ‘Everyone in India will think it is not out, everyone in Australia will think it is out’
Tirupati: Devotees rush increases in Tirumala, wait on 31 compartments
Highlights
The Tirumala temple in Tirupati is filled with the devotees in large number on Saturday and is continued on Sunday as well and the devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for Sarvadarshan.
The Tirumala temple in Tirupati is filled with the devotees in large number on Saturday and is continued on Sunday as well and the devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for Sarvadarshan.
All the compartments in the queue Complex were full and the queue lines crossed the complex. It takes about 24 hours for the Sarvadarshan.
Meanwhile, as many as 88,626 devotees visited Tirumala on Saturday and paid their prayers. Officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple has received an income of Rs. 3.29 crore.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS