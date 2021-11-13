Tirupati: DGP Gautam Sawang reviews security for South Zonal Council Meet

Tirupati: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang reviewed with police top brass on security arrangements in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries to the pilgrim city here on Saturday morning.

The South Zonal Council Meet (SZCM) will be held here on Friday at Taj Hotel located on Renigunta- Chandragiri highway near Tiruchanur.

The SZCM assumes significance as Chief Ministers from five States (AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala) and Lieutenant Governors from three Union Territories (Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep) will be attending the meeting.

The review meeting was attended by Additional DGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Intelligence Inspector General Sasidhar Reddy, Anantapur Range DIG Kanthi Rana Tata, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu, TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti apart from other top IPS officers including Rishanth Reddy and other Additional SP rank officers.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Sawang wanted the police officials to leave no stone unturned in providing security arrangements for the delegates who take part in the prestigious meeting which assumes significance at national level.

He instructed the senior officials to ensure foolproof security at the meeting venue and also tight security along the route from the Taj hotel to Tirumala as it was intimated that most of the delegates would go to the hill shrine for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Earlier, DGP Sawang after reaching Renigunta airport visited Taj hotel where he inspected the security arrangements along with the other top police officials. ­