Tirupati: DGP's Commendation Disc award presented to Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati: Urban SP C Venkata Appala Naidu has been awarded with DGP's Commendation Disc for his meritorious services in the year 2021. The award was presented every year based on the performance of IPS officers in the state.

The prestigious award was handed over to SP Naidu by DGP Goutham Sawang on Thursday at DGPs office in Vijayawada. Though the SP received many awards and commendation certificates, this was the prestigious one as he was the one among 11 selected in the state.

He put special efforts on the safety of women and girls by creating widespread awareness over Disha App, curbed selling of ganja in the temple town by identifying peddlers, created awareness among the parents on minors driving aftermaths, cracking cybercrimes in the district, prevention of girl child porn and women abuse on social media.

The SP was also commended for making tireless efforts at the time of floods in temple city in November last year. The teams in his guidance saved more than 40 lives from floods which helped in getting this award.