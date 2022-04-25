Tirupati: Distributing food to needy is his life mission

Tirupati: A 46-year-old Ponnupoyina Krishnaiah alias Oteru Krishna, who moved at the plight of poor and tribal during Corona pandemic, began feeding worst-hit people near his residence in Oteru in Tirupati rural, continuing his mission even after the pandemic subsides.

Krishna is distributing food every day to about 200 persons including poor, beggars, destitute staying on roadside from Tiruchanur flyover to Alipiri covering Lakshmipuram Junction, Govindaraja Swamy Koneru, SV Ruia hospital, Kapila Theertham areas.

The Nakkala community people, who were left with no business due to lockdown, faced starvation and unable to get food to even their wards. Krishnaiah residing in Oteru started providing gruel to Nakkala families residing in Nakkala Colony located beside his residence.

The little start with gruel, now, took a big shape and now he has been distributing food to 200 persons every day under the banner of 'Manchini Penchu' organisation.

Not lagging, Krishnaiah's wife Lakshmi, son Prakash (working as an auditor) and daughter Gnanaprasnna (working at a juvenile home on contract basis) along with neighbours, cook the food every day at their residence itself.

After preparing dishes, Kishna distributes food in an auto every day to the needy staying on roadside.

Some philanthropists and likeminded-people from the city including Yellaiah (retired executive engineer of BSNL), Radhika (business), Prabhakar Setti (business), Uma (business), Venugopal (business), Somu Ravi ( Sapthagiri Grameena Bank retired manager) joined with Oteru Krishna after impressing at his charitable activities like distributing essential goods and clothes at various colonies where poor and hawkers are living including Nakkala Colony, Gangireddula Colony, Paper Colony and Devudu Colony in Tirupati Rural. Many people after coming to know about 'Manchini Penchu,' come forward voluntarily on personal occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and sponsoring food with good menu.

Likewise, almost for 30 days in a month, Krishna will have sponsors and thus the food distribution activity has been continuing without break for two years.

Speaking to The Hans India, Oteru Krishna said food distribution is giving me immense pleasure and I will continue till my last breath at any cost.

"Providing food to persons, who were in hungry is a noble deed and I am praying the God to give adequate strength for continuing the 'Machini Penchu' activities without break," he said.

After thanking his family members and his team for extending support for his mission, he said if there is will, anyone can do any sort of good to the society.