Tirupati : Doctorate to Seva Bharathi founder B Subramanyam Reddy

Tirupati : Seva Bharathi Foundation founder B Subramanyam Reddy has received doctorate for his outstanding services in social welfare sector.

The doctorate was awarded by Jeeva University of Chennai on the occasion of its 12th anniversary organised on Monday.

In the presence of Chennai High Court retired Justice P Ganesan, former election officer Chandrasekharam, IPS officer Abhash Kumar, Dr Mega Kumar, who attended as chief guests to the varsity's anniversary, the University Vice Chancellor Mutthu Raj awarded doctorate to Subramanyam Reddy.

Reddy has been running an NGO Seva Bharathi voluntary organisation in Tiruchanur through which he had conducted several social welfare activities and now he is working as national observer of Central Government's Rural Development Organisation.

Chittoor district former ZP chairperson Rajasekhar Reddy, Srikalahasti former municipal chairperson Magi Clara, YSRCP state general secretary Bandi Govardan Reddy, Seva Bharathi convener Sudhakar Reddy, Kishore Kumar and others expressed their happiness over receiving doctorate.