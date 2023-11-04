Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu nominated as TAAC member

Tirupati : The Ministry of Civil Aviation has nominated Dr PC Rayulu, the Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) Tirupathi, as the Member of Tirupati Airport Advisory Committee (TAAC) with immediate effect.

This committee will initiate development of the Airport in all aspects under the chairmanship of MP Dr M Gurumorty.

Rayulu extended his thanks to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyothiraditya M Scindia for this opportunity and assured that he will work hard to meet up to his expectations.