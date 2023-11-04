  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu nominated as TAAC member

Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu nominated as TAAC member
x

KGKT Chairman Dr PC Rayulu

Highlights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has nominated Dr PC Rayulu, the Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) Tirupathi, as the Member of Tirupati Airport Advisory Committee (TAAC) with immediate effect.

Tirupati : The Ministry of Civil Aviation has nominated Dr PC Rayulu, the Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) Tirupathi, as the Member of Tirupati Airport Advisory Committee (TAAC) with immediate effect.

This committee will initiate development of the Airport in all aspects under the chairmanship of MP Dr M Gurumorty.

Rayulu extended his thanks to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyothiraditya M Scindia for this opportunity and assured that he will work hard to meet up to his expectations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X