- Devpelopment in Hyd will stop if KCR does not win: KTR
- United Muslim Forum extends support to BRS
- Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu nominated as TAAC member
- AIMIM announces first set of 6 candidates
- Tirupati: Demand to ban RGV’s movie ‘Vyuham’
- Tirumala: Govindakoti books will be available soon says EO AV Dharma Reddy
- Guntur: Special campaign on draft voters list today
- Centre’s nod for 13 judges in 4 HCs
- Vijayawada: NACS invites applications for Cyber Security courses
- Vijayawada: Officials told to remove roadside encroachments
Tirupati : The Ministry of Civil Aviation has nominated Dr PC Rayulu, the Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) Tirupathi, as the Member of Tirupati Airport Advisory Committee (TAAC) with immediate effect.
This committee will initiate development of the Airport in all aspects under the chairmanship of MP Dr M Gurumorty.
Rayulu extended his thanks to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyothiraditya M Scindia for this opportunity and assured that he will work hard to meet up to his expectations.
