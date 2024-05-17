Live
Tirupati: Dwajarohanam performed
Tirupati: Annual Brahmotsavam of Tirupati Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple began with the hoisting of Garuda Dwajapatham between 8.15 am to 8.40 am on Thursday.
Earlier, processional deity of Sri Govindaraja Swamy, Garuda Dhwajapatam, Chakratthalwar and Parivara deities were taken out on a procession along the four Mada streets on golden Tiruchi. Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava deities in the morning.
Both senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala temple, FACAO Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Agama Advisor Seetaramacharyulu, Deputy EO Shanti, Kankanabhattar Narayana Deekshitulu, superintendent Mohan Rao, devotees and others participated.
