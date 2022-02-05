Tirupati: Employees stage non-cooperation protest

Tirupati: As part of ongoing agitation over reverse PRC, the employees, who were buoyed by tremendous success of massive agitation in Vijayawada on February 4, observed non-cooperation protest in the city on Saturday.

Responding to the call given by PRC Sadhana Samiti, the employees including medical, revenue, teachers, etc. turned off government apps used for administration, computers and joined dharna organised at SV Medical College Circle demanding higher pay revision.

Speaking on the occasion, Samithi leader S Suresh Babu alleged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has hoodwinked the employees by implementing reverse PRC system. Overcoming restrictions put by the government, the employees attended the mass protest indicating the determination of employees, he observed.

He said the repressive measure unleashed through the police for foiling the dharnas reminded the dark era of Emergency.

AP JAC general secretary Nirmala said the employees and teachers have served strike notices to their higher-ups and will launch indefinite strike from February 6 midnight if the employees talks with the government failed.

Later, those leaders who reached Vijayawada to participate in the protest on February 4, narrated their woes how they could reach Vijayawada giving slip to the police under various guises.

PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders Muthyala Reddy, Subbarayudu, Varaprasad, Srinivas, M Srinivasulu, Sudhakar Reddy, Mythili Medical Employees Union state leader Giribabu and Venkata Muni Subramanyam were present.