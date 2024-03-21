Tirupati: EO AV Dharma Reddy reviews Vontimitta Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirupati : TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy urged the officials to speed up the arrangements for the successful conduct of annual Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Ramalayam, scheduled from April 17 to 25. Ankurarpanam will be conducted on April 16 and Sri Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam is on April 22.

Addressing a review meeting along with JEO Veerabrahmam and CVSO Narasimha Kishore at the conference hall of TTD administrative building here on Wednesday, the EO directed the officials concerned to make coordinated efforts and ensure to provide Annaprasadam, drinking water and butter milk to thousands of devotees attending the event.

The officials were told to take up cool painting on walk path and cool shelters, fitness certificates for operating Ratham and Vahanams, deployment of 300 Srivari Sevaks to prepare Talambralu packets and 2,000 Sevaks on the day of Kalyanam.

EO Dharma Reddy also reviewed medical facilities including keeping ambulances, primary health centres, stocking ORS packets, action plan for cultural activities, public transport, parking and accommodation. He asked TTD officials to coordinate with YSR Kadapa district officials for smooth conduct of the divine events.

CE Nageswara Rao, SEs Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Satyanarayana and Venkateswarlu, Estate officer Gunasbhushana Reddy, Deputy EOs Natesh Babu, Prashanti and officials of various departments were present.