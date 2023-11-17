Tirupati: EO inspects Divyanugraha Homam arrangements

Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday inspected the ongoing arrangements for conducting Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam at Alipiri Gau Mandiram, along with the officials concerned.

In its mission to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a big way, the TTD Board has resolved to commence Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam from November 23 at Alipiri Gau Mandiram.

Speaking to media, EO Dharma Reddy said that initially 50 tickets each for online and offline will be released and virtually any number of pilgrims can participate in the Homam every day. The price of the ticket is Rs 1,000 on which two persons will be allowed.

This religious ritual will be performed under the aegis of SV Vedic University everyday as a Nitya Homam for the wellbeing of devotees. Soon a permanent Homa Vedika will be constructed, he informed.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, CE Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy CF Srinivas, Deputy Director (Garden) Srinivasulu and others participated in the inspection.