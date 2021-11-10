Tirupati: Five-day annual music fest begins today

  • Menu
Tirupati: Raga Rasagnya, a musical organisation, formed in 2017 with a mission to promote Carnatic Music in Tirupati in association with National Sanskrit University will organise annual music festival for five days - from November 10 to 14.

The festival will be held at National Sanskrit University (NSU) campus from 5 pm everyday featuring some of the finest and top-notch musicians in the country.

Mridangam maestro V Kamalakar Rao and, Violin virtuoso Dr Komanduri Seshadri will be conferred with the title 'Naada Rasagnya' for the years 2020 and 2021 respectively, said Secretary of Raga Rasagnya K Ram Kumar and PRO of NSU Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sarma.

