Tirupati: Forest dept assures steps for safety of pilgrims

Tirupati: The State forest department will take elaborate measures without causing any inconvenience to the pilgrims, to check straying of wild animals on the 10 km long footpath from Alipiri to Tirumala, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Y Madhusudhan Reddy.

Madhusudhan Reddy discussed with forest officials here on the steps to be initiated to make the footpath safe for the pilgrims, keeping in view the recent leopard attack on a three-year-old boy Koushik on June 22.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the PCCF said over the years, the Tirumala hill forest has grown significantly density wise turning it lush green, thanks to the foolproof measures on the part of TTD and forest department alluring wild animals moving in the forests including on the footpath meandering through thick forests and valleys.

He made it clear that fencing the forests is not possible as the Forest Act did not allow it in reserve forests and as such it is desirable on the part of pilgrims to move in groups cautiously on the footpath during the night time during which the possibility of the wild animals prowling is more.

Citing the recent leopard attack on the boy, he said there is no proof available so far on the mother leopard movement in the area where the incident took place at 7th mile on the footpath but as a precautionary measure the forest department is closely monitoring through ‘trap cameras’ in and around the area and continuing the search operation, for the safety of the pilgrims.

The Forest department in coordination with the TTD will take required steps to tackle the wild animals’ problem and ensure no trouble to the pilgrims trekking the hills through the footpath to reach Tirumala, he said observing that the boy survived in the leopard attack sheerly due to God’s grace.

Stating that the TTD is lending all support to the Forest department, he affirmed that the department constantly strives for the safety of pilgrims. The objective is to see that they move on the footpath without any inconvenience.

On the problem of elephants straying into human habitations causing damage to crops and also endangering human lives, the PCCF said the forest department in coordination with the border States Tamil Nadu and Karnataka make renewed efforts to save properties and lives in Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Answering a question, he said the government earned revenue of Rs 272 crore through the sale of 372 tonnes of red sanders in February this year and efforts are on for the next sale of red sanders through public auction for which the Centre had given its approval. In all 5,400 MT of red sanders is with the department

