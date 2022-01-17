Tirupati: Fresh Covid restrictions to be implemented from today

Tirupati: To check the rampant spread of Covid-19, the government-imposed restrictions will come into force from Tuesday. Accordingly, Chittoor district collector M Hari Narayanan issued the guidelines stating that night curfew will be in force daily from 11 pm to 5 am.

However, hospitals, diagnostic labs, medical shops, print and electronic media, tele communications, internet services, broadcasting services, IT services, petrol bunks, electricity, water supply, sanitation and other essentials will be exempted from night curfew restrictions. Those having travel tickets and going to airports, railway stations and bus stands will also be allowed to move.

All doctors, medical officers, nursing and paramedical staff should possess identity cards. Pregnant women and those in need of emergency medical care will be allowed to go during curfew hours. Staff of central and state government departments extending emergency services will have to possess identity cards. Inter-state good movement will also be exempted from night curfew.

The collector further made it clear that everyone should wear proper masks while going out in public gatherings and it should cover the nose and mouth completely. Those who do not wear masks will be levied a fine of Rs 100.

All weddings and religious activities being held at open places will be allowed only 200 persons while in kalyana mandapams not more than 100 persons can attend. And all the guests should follow Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, hand sanitisation and physical distancing.

Movie theatres should be run with only 50 per cent seating by allotting alternate seats to the visitors. They have to allow only those wearing masks and having hand sanitisers. If any commercial establishments, shops and organisations allow those not wearing masks the managements will be imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to 25,000 and those shops or complexes will be seized.

The collector appealed to the market associations to create awareness among people on the Covid appropriate behaviour. All temples and other religious places like churches and mosques should ensure physical distancing and follow other protocols and failing to do so will be liable for action.

He sought the cooperation of people in fighting the Covid pandemic effectively. The district is equipped with 23 oxygen plants set up by central and state governments and 2646 oxygen concentrators are kept ready at hospitals, Covid care centres and central drug store. A total of 5,405 beds, including 723 ICU beds are available in 48 hospitals across the district.