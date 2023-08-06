Tirupati: ‘Go electric, Go green’ campaign launched

Tirupati: With the aim of preventing vehicular pollution and environmental protection, the state government is providing a lot of support to government employees and secretariat employees by providing electric two-wheelers through NREDCAP loans in an easy instalment method. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy asked the employees to take advantage of this facility.

He inaugurated the ‘GO electric – Go green’ campaign at the Collectorate here on Saturday along with Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and Srikalahasti MLA Biyapu Madhusudhan Reddy. The campaign was organised by NREDCAP in which the representatives of various electric two-wheeler companies took part.

On the occasion, the Deputy CM said that it was very helpful in creating awareness and usage of electric vehicles. By using electric vehicles, the environment pollution and transportation cost will be reduced. Electric vehicles require three units of electricity to charge once and can travel up to 80-100 kilometres.

Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy said that the use of electric vehicles reduces pollution and helps in environmental protection as compared to petrol and diesel vehicles. Apart from that, the cost of using electric vehicles is very low. Interested government employees, secretariat employees and others can register at http://evnredcap.in (NREDCAP EV PORTAL) through their personal employee ID, DDO number and their mobile number to purchase electric two-wheelers on easy instalment basis through NREDCAP. APSPDCL SE Krishna Reddy, Srikalahasti RDO Rama Rao, NREDCAP district manager Ramalingaiah, DO Dilip Kumar Reddy and representatives of various electric vehicle companies were present.