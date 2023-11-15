Tirupati: Goddess blesses devotees from atop Gaja Vahanam

Tirupati: On the fifth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur on Tuesday evening, the processional deity as Gaja Lakshmi in all Her resplendence blessed the devotees taking a royal majestic ride on the mighty Gaja Vahanam. The divine elephant carrier procession was held in grandeur where in Ammavaru casted Her divine magical spell wearing the precious Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram brought from Tirumala matching the occasion.



Gaiety marked the grand procession along the Mada streets to the rhythmic beat of drums and Mangala Vaidyams as several cultural teams presented dances, Kolatas and Sankeertanas in front of Vahanam.

Earlier, in the morning, Sri Padmavathi Devi was taken in a procession in Mohini Alankaram on a finely-decked Pallaki. The Goddess adorned with dazzling ornaments on the Pallaki memorised the devotees with her divine charm. Local MLA (Chandragiri) Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented sare (Vastrams) to Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur.

Temple deputy EO Govindarajan received the MLA in a traditional manner and arranged darshan. Speaking to the media, Bhaskar Reddy said it has been a tradition to

offer sare to Ammavaru during the Brahmotsavam on behalf of Thummalagunta Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam. Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, JEO Veerabrahmam, VGO Bali Reddy, AEO Ramesh, superintendent Srivani and others were also present.