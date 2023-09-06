Tirupati: Housewife’s suicide sparks protest

Tirupati: A housewife Bharathi (40), who attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in SVRR Government Hospital here on Tuesday.

Bharathi was the wife of TTD employee Thulasiram and lives in Vinayaka Nagar staff quarters. She worked as Asha Worker and the couple had a daughter Nikitha (16), who is studying intermediate. After differences cropped up, the couple were living separately.

She attempted suicide on August 31, unable to bear her husband’s harassment, who was demanding her to give divorce. She was admitted with severe burn injuries in the hospital and after battling for five days, she breathed her last on Tuesday.

According to police, Thulasiram has been harassing his wife for divorce, which she refused. Thulasiram’s maternal uncle Govindarajulu met Bharati six days ago and demanded her to sign divorce papers. He threatened her of dire consequences when she refused and this may made her to commit suicide, police observed.

Following the death, Alipiri police registered a case under IPC Section 308 (Abetment to suicide) and 498 (dowry harassment).

Meanwhile, Bharathi’s suicide sparked protests from various organisations including AIDWA, IFTU and DYFI. The activists and Asha workers took out a rally from the hospital to TTD administrative office and staged a dharna there. They demanded suspension of Thulasiram from the job and appointment of victim’s daughter Nikita on compassionate grounds, to do justice to Bharathi. IFTU city secretary Venkataratnam, AIDWA district secretary Sailakshmi, daughter of the deceased Nikita and others participated in the protest.