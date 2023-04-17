Tirupati: IFTU calls for united fight to restore workers' rights

Tirupati: Leaders at the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) 7th All India Conference here on Sunday called for a united fight by the trade unions to restore the workers' rights and to fight back the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's pro-corporate policies and aggressive privatisation drive.

The two-day conference took off with a colourful rally in which delegates from various states including Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states participated in the procession which culminated in a public meeting.

Addressing the meeting, IFTU national president Aparna said Prime Minister Modi was endangering the country's future with anti-labour policies, aggressive privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSU) and blatant pro-corporate approach.

Making a scathing attack on the Modi government, she said the four labour codes replacing the labour laws and the reforms in the industrial sector were only aimed to snatch away the hard earned rights of the working class and give a free hand to the corporate with regard to the workers and employees issues.

"The Centre last year held the state labour ministers conclave in the pilgrim city as part of its clever move to take away labour rights in the form of labour codes and saw the meeting approve it. Now from the same city, the working class say loudly so that Modi could hear that they are not agreeing to the labour codes'' she said declaring "We will fight back with all our strength for restoration of workers' rights, job and wage security and against privatisation."

Explaining how the rights and job security were taken away in a steady manner, the IFTU senior leader said first it was a contract system followed by temporary appointments, outsourcing, daily wage, voluntary service or work. She said that that the situation would turn from bad to worse if the working class remain silent and wanted them to awake in the interest of the country's future.

Kakatiya University retired professor Katyayini Vidmahe, who was the chief speaker at the public meeting, said that the working class was in a deplorable condition with the government sector including PSUs, industries and even higher educational institutions like universities filled with contract and outsourcing basis denying job and wage security but they are not in a position to raise their voice against the pitiable condition reminding the 'Emergency Days'.

The government washed off its hand from its responsibility of education and health, she said and lamented that even the vital agriculture was not spared with farmers too turned as workers giving scope to exploitation more so the vulnerable women engaged in the farm sector.

IFTU national general secretary B Pradeep said that the four labour codes were brought only to give free hand to Corporates including the foreign based at the cost of the laborers welfare.

The BJP government was dividing the working class in the name of religion to avoid them uniting, he said and urged the working class to realise the game plan and prepare for a big fight and sacrifice to get back their rights, job and wage security.

IFTU AP vice-president R Harikrishna said even the rich Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) downsized the regular employees from 15,000 to 7,000 and employed 11,000 on outsourcing basis exploiting the workers. Telangana IFTU president T Sreenivas, leaders Polari, G Bharathi, K Subramanayam and Jyothi also spoke.