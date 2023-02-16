Tirupati: Implement safety measures to curb mishaps in industries

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has directed the officials concerned to implement full safety standards in industries to prevent accidents and to respond promptly when accidents take place. Chairing the first meeting of the District Crisis Group held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he said that the district has 11 industries in the list of major accident hazard (MAH) category and if any chemical accident occurs in these units, the management of concerned industry should take onsite preventive steps.

As part of the offsite steps, the crisis group members should react in time and take all necessary steps. Department of factories, fire services, medical and health department should respond immediately to prevent the loss of lives and property, he said. Towards this goal, the groups should prepare an action plan soon in consultation with the expert consultancy. The safety measures should be in accordance with the norms.

Mock drills should be conducted at industries displaying the steps to be taken when accidents take place. Local crisis groups should be formed at Srikalahasti, Naidupet and Sullurpet divisions, said the Collector. Fire services department officials should train the staff in various industries on preventing the fire accidents.

Deputy Inspector of Factories Ramakrishna Reddy said that following the instructions of national and state disaster management authorities and director of factories, mock drills will be held at MAH category industries on February 23. Additional SP Venkata Rao, district fire officer Ramanaiah, Gudur RDO Kiran Kumar, district transport officer K Sitha Rami Reddy, APIIC ZM Chandrasekhar, Environmental EE Narendra and others were present at the meeting.