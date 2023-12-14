  • Menu
Tirupati: Importance of continuing aneurysm clipping underlined
SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar felicitating Dr Arvind Kumar Dubey at the 9th annual oration programme in SVIMS in Tirupati on Wednesday

Highlights

Reputed neurosurgeon Dr Arvind Kumar Dubey from Royal Hobart Hospital, Hobart, Tasmania in Australia, made a detailed power point presentation on the importance of continuing aneurysm clipping.

Tirupati : Reputed neurosurgeon Dr Arvind Kumar Dubey from Royal Hobart Hospital, Hobart, Tasmania in Australia, made a detailed power point presentation on the importance of continuing aneurysm clipping. Aneurysm clipping is a microsurgical technique involving the use of a metal surgical clip to close an aneurysm in the brain. Dr Dubey elaborated on the intricate details of the procedure, emphasising the precision required to prevent damage to nerves, blood vessels and brain tissue.

He delivered the oration at the 9th annual chair oration programme organised by Dr Cherukuri Narasimha and Subhadradevi under the auspices of Department of Neurosurgery in SVIMS on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar expressed his appreciation for the significant contributions of Dr Arvind Kumar Dubey to the field of neurosurgery. He encouraged medical students to enhance their knowledge through participation in such educational initiatives.

Head & Professor of the SVIMS Neurosurgery Department Dr VV Ramesh Chandra commended Dr Dubey for his invaluable services to neurosurgery bringing about revolutionary changes in the field and earning numerous national and international awards.

Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Principal Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr BCM Prasad and others were present.

