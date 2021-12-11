Tirupati: Importance of human rights stressed

Tirupati: Department of Law and Centre for Ambedkar Studies, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) celebrated International Human Rights Day on Friday. The occasion was graced by the chief guest and First Additional Sr Civil Judge, Nellore, Dr B Lakshmi Narayana, who stressed the importance of human rights and Hindu Code Bill prepared by Dr B R Ambedkar. He underlined the importance of women and the equality of women in the society.

Presiding over the function, Dean of Social Sciences Prof T Bharathi said that along with the growth of civilisation, criminal behaviour was also increasing and students should make efforts in promoting equality and good behaviour.

Senior Prof NB Chandrakala of the department of Law and co-ordinator for the Centre for Ambedkar Studies also spoke on the occasion. The meeting was followed by the cultural events. Head of Law Department Prof T Sita Kumari, Dr Madhuri, Dr Sunitha, Dr Indira and students participated.

At a meeting organised on the occasion at SV University, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy observed that the protection of human rights should be the responsibility of everyone in the democracy.

AP State Human Rights Council Chairman Mantri Shyam Prasad mentioned about the increasing violations of human rights and atrocities on women.

Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy made it clear that every individual is same by birth and no one has any right to take away others rights. SV Arts College Principal Prof BV Muralidhar, Head of Human Rights department Prof Vinayaka Murthy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Human Rights organising secretary Bala Subramanyam, faculty members Dr Ravi Babu, Dr Sridhar, Dr Venkataia and others took part in the programme.