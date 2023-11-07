Tirupati: Importance of materials science underlined

Tirupati: A two-day international conference on advanced materials, devices and technologies being organised by the Department of Physics in association with Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology (APCOST), Vijayawada was inaugurated in Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Monday.



S V University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy inaugurated the conference and motivated the participants with his inspirational talk. He also emphasised the need of such conferences for updating knowledge of materials science in emerging fields.

IISER Tirupati Director Prof Santanu Bhattacharya delivered a keynote speech highlighting the importance of materials science. Convenor of the conference Prof B Deva Prasad Raju informed that more than 20 experts from reputed institutions from foreign countries and India are deliberating on the materials science during the two-day conference.

Registrar Prof OMd Hussain stressed the importance of emerging materials in the day-to-day life while Principal of SVU College of Sciences Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy presided over the inaugural session.

Head of the Department of Physics Prof R P Vijayalakshmi, organising secretary Dr S Venkataramana Reddy and others took part.