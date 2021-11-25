Tirupati: Insulin only option for Type-1 diabetes patients says Dr B Vengamma

Tirupati: SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that Type-2 diabetes is not that harmful compared to Type-1 which affects three people in every 100. Insulin is the only option to cure Type-1 diabetes which has become a boon for them to increase the life span.

She was speaking at a function organised to distribute the prizes to the winners of Quiz competition on diabetes awareness. Commemorating the World Diabetes Day on November 14, the Endocrinology department of SVIMS conducted quiz programme to PG doctors, junior residents, MBBS students, staff nurses and MSC nursing students to test their awareness on diabetes.

The prizes and certificates were distributed to the 41 winners on Wednesday. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr K V Sreedhar Babu, Head of Endocrinology department Dr Alok Sachan, and other faculty took part in the programme.