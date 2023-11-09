Live
- Thotakura Vajresh Yadav performs Puja and files nomination
- Kolan Hanumanth Reddy offer Prayers at Ellamma temple before filing nomination
- India’s economy to outperform, G20 growth to moderate: Moody’s
- BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Protect IP Address on Calls Feature; How to Enable it
- Centre notifies appointment of three judges in SC
- Calcutta HC directs Command Hospital to continue with Mallick’s treatment
- When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, puja rituals, paraná time and its significance
- Talasani takes blessings from mother and files nomination from Sanathnagar
- Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, auspicious items you should buy on this day for good luck and prosperity
Just In
Tirupati: Inter-district swimming competitions begin
Inter-district swimming competitions for under 14 and 17 Boys began at Srinivasa Sports Complex in the city on Wednesday.
Tirupati : Inter-district swimming competitions for under 14 and 17 Boys began at Srinivasa Sports Complex in the city on Wednesday. As many as 550 school boys from 13 districts have been participating in the three-day swimming competition, organised by Chittoor District School Games Federation (SDF).
Corporator and Municipal Corporation Standing Committee member Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, the chief guest at the inaugural function, said sports and games will help people to be physically fit. Therefore, due importance should be given for promotion of sports. He wished the boys to do well in the competition and also to grow to national level.
SPJNM School Headmaster Muni Sekhar, who is hosting the competitions, presided over the function. Balaji, Bhaskar Naik, Syed Saheb, Veeranjaneyulu, Vijay Kumari, Karimullah, Subrahmanyam Reddy and others were present.