Tirupati: Inter-district swimming competitions begin

Tirupati : Inter-district swimming competitions for under 14 and 17 Boys began at Srinivasa Sports Complex in the city on Wednesday. As many as 550 school boys from 13 districts have been participating in the three-day swimming competition, organised by Chittoor District School Games Federation (SDF).

Corporator and Municipal Corporation Standing Committee member Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, the chief guest at the inaugural function, said sports and games will help people to be physically fit. Therefore, due importance should be given for promotion of sports. He wished the boys to do well in the competition and also to grow to national level.

SPJNM School Headmaster Muni Sekhar, who is hosting the competitions, presided over the function. Balaji, Bhaskar Naik, Syed Saheb, Veeranjaneyulu, Vijay Kumari, Karimullah, Subrahmanyam Reddy and others were present.