Tirupati: Itinerating centre starts operations in Sri City

Tirupati: To facilitate speedy registration of documents pertaining to Sri City and other deeds executed by it in the Satyavedu and Varadaiahpalem Mandals, an itinerating centre attached to the Sub-Registrar office, Satyavedu has been established at the premises of the Office of Development Commissioner. District Registrar P V N Babu formally inaugurated the office in the presence of Sub-Registrar Komala Devi, C Ramesh Kumar, Vice President (Customer Relations), R Janardhana Reddy, Head, Accounts Division and a few others on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Babu said that the itinerating centre was sanctioned specially to Sri City as part of the state government's industrial policy for improving ease of doing business. This will make the land registration process faster and easier for companies in Sri City.

Acknowledging the excellent support being given by the State government, Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy thanked the AP Stamps & Registration department, headed by Dr Rajat Bhargava, for approving the itinerating Sub-Registrar office for the exclusive processing of transactions. He said that decisions of this kind speak of government's proactive industrial policies and keenness in improving ease of doing business.