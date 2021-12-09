Tirupati: Karthika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Padmavathi conclude on grand note

Tirupati: The nine-day Navahnika Karthika Varshika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Sri Padmavathi at Tiruchanur, near here, came to a grand end with the conduct of Panchami Theertham on Wednesday. The processional deity of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru along with Sri Sudarshana Chakrathtalwar was rendered Snapana Tirumanjanam in a specially set up platform near Vahana Mandapam to mark this auspicious occasion. Different varieties of garlands and crowns made of cardamom,

flowers, Peacock feathers, dry fruits and Tulasi were decorated to the Goddess, each time she was rendered Abhishekam along with Chakrattalwar, amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures adding more the spiritual ambience. Later, the temple priests in the auspicious time at 11:52 am, the Sudarshana Chakrattalwar, the anthropomorphic form of Sri Venkateswara Swamy varu in the tank temporarily set up by TTD, marking the conclusion of two-hour long ceremony held on the last day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams. Due to Covid restrictions, the event was not held in Padma

Sarovaram, the temple tank as in the case of last year. TTD has set up a temporary tank replicating Padma Sarovaram in front of Vahana Mandapam. On the occasion of Panchami Theertham, Srivaru has presented valuable gifts to His better half Padmavathi Devi which included emeralds, rubies, sapphire and pearl studded gold pathakam weighing around 825 grams and a pair of ear ornaments called 'Baajee Bandulu.' Earlier, the jewels along with other gifts including turmeric, vermillion and various types of Prasadams from Tirumala temple called as Padi Sare were taken in a procession in Tirumala before they were brought to Tiruchanur where it was ceremonially handed over to handed over to TTD JEO Veerabrahmam at Tiruchanur.

TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Chandragiri Legislator and TTD trust boardex-officio member Dr C Bhaskar Reddy, board member P Ashok Kumar, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, temple officials and priests were also present.