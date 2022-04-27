Tirupati: Kisan Mela held to promote awareness on natural farming

Tirupati: Under the aegis of RASS Krishi Vignan Kendra (KVK), a Kisan Mela was held at KVK campus, Karakambadi, to create awareness among farmers on natural farming, millet cultivation and bio-fortified varieties in various crops.

Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) Associate Director Dr P Rajasekhar who was the chief guest of the Mela stressed on creating awareness among farmers on the Central government schemes for the welfare of farmers.

He said that promoting natural farming helps farmers reduce usage of fertilisers, pesticides and chemicals to sustain soil fertility. KVKs act as a bridge between research institutes and farmers, conveying research results to farmers and farmer problems to researchers, he added.

KVK head and senior scientist Sreenivasulu said the mela was held as part of the nationwide special campaign from April 24 to May 1 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Utsav - Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari' to create awareness among farmers on various aspects and also promote Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) for providing financial support to farmers for agriculture.

He also explained about the various programmes being carried out by RASS-KVK for the benefit of the farmers. District Agriculture Officer S Dorasani said that the week-long awareness programme would also create awareness on crop loans and crop insurance to farmers and explained the services of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Marking the occasion, the dignitaries released the publications brought out by RASS-KVK. A scientists-farmers interaction programme was followed by demonstration of agriculture drone for spraying and a visit to the demo units at KVK farm. The event was attended by scientists, agriculture department officials, 40 agricultural input dealers, KVK scientists and 250 farmers from various places. RASS general secretary and KVK chairman S Venkatratnam, district training centre Deputy Director G Ratna Prasad and others also spoke.