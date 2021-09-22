  • Menu
Tirupati: LAWCET witnesses 84.23% attendance

Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV Prof D Jamuna and convenor Prof NB Chandrakala monitoring the conduct of LAWCET in Tirupati on Wednesday
Highlights

Out of 15,261 candidates who registered for the CET, 12,854 have appeared

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (APLAWCET & PGLCET) for the admissions into law courses was held successfully on Wednesday.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has conducted the test on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). It was held at 66 regional centres in 13 districts of the State which witnessed 84.23 percent attendance.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Rector Prof D Sarada, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha and LAWCET convenor Prof NB Chandrakala visited and inspected the examination centre in Tirupati. The convener said that out of 15,261 candidates registered for the CET, 12,854 have appeared.

