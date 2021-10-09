Tirupati: Lay special focus on rooftop security, SP Venkata Appala Naidu tells staff

Tirupati: Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu directed the police officials to lay special focus on rooftop security during the Chief Minister's visit scheduled on October 11. During a review meeting with officials on security arrangements at SV University Senate Hall on Saturday, the SP wanted them to strengthen the security on rooftops across the route through which Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Tirumala for presenting silk vastrams to the Lord on the occasion of Garuda Seva in Brahmotsavams.

He directed them to monitor entire city round the clock through CC cameras from command control room and also instructed them to make full proof arrangements till the completion of CM's visit.

The officials informed the SP that they had already set up barricades at all entry points of city and at important centres apart from inch to inch checking across the VIP route with special forces.

Speaking to media, the SP said Octopus, AP Special Police battalion were already deployed the entire route from airport to Tirumala. He added police have made arrangements at BIRRD hospital to avoid inconvenience to the patients coming to hospital for checking during CM's arrival. He also told that there would not be any hiccups to the movement of emergency vehicles in the city.

Additional SPs Supraja (admin), Arifullah (Law and Order), Muniramaiah (Tirumala), Intelligence officials and others were present.