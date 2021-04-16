Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll: Voters told to exercise their franchise fearlessly

Amaravati: Chief Electoral officer K Vijayanand said arrangements have been made for the by-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. He said postal ballot facility was provided to those voters who crossed 80 years of age.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat here on Thursday, the Chief Electoral officer said 2,470 polling stations were set up for 17,11,195 voters spread in Chittoor and Nellore districts. Appealing to voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly, the CEO said that 28 candidates remained in the fray. He said the Election Commission barred the village and ward volunteers from attending the election duties. He said the volunteers should not act as agents of candidates. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 7 pm on April 17.

The CEO said of the total 17,11,195 voters, 24,698 are physically challenged voters, 22743 voters are above 80 years of age, service voters 497 and third gender voters stand at 216. He said the Election Commission will deploy 23 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair election. He said arrangements have been made for webcasting at 1,241 centres.

The CEO said Dinesh Patil was appointed as general observer, Rajeev Kumar police observer and Anand Kumar as election expenses observer. Besides, 816 persons were appointed as micro-observers to supervise the election process.

Additional Director General of Police Ravi Shankar Ayyannar said that they were using the services of 23 companies of central forces. Bandobust was intensified at problematic polling stations. He said 52 check-posts were set up in the limits of the Lok Sabha constituency. He said the police seized Rs 4.73 cr worth cash and liquor so far.