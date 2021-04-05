Tirupati: Lokesh's door-to-door campaign buoys cadres

Tirupati: TDP national general secretary and MLC N Lokesh has given the much-needed impetus to party cadres ahead of Tirupati byelection slated for April 17. He has been staying in the city for the past three days and overseeing the campaign and coordinating party leaders.

He led the door-to-door campaign in the city on Monday evening along with party leaders. Undeterred by the recent debacle in Municipal polls in which only one TDP candidate could win out of the 50 divisions, hundreds of party workers have participated in the programme with full josh. Throughout the programme, they raised slogans in support of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

He began the campaign at Krishnapuram Thana at the heart of the city and passed through Gandhi road, Chinna Bazar street, Gali street, Saibaba temple, TK Street, Tilak Road and Municipal Corporation office areas. Lokesh talked to the people and distributed party pamphlets to them seeking their votes to party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi.

At the beginning of 'padayatra' he held prayers at Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple at Krishnapuram Thana. Party leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, B L Sanjay, B Venkata Keerthi, D Bhaskar Yadav and others were with Lokesh.

He toured in Satyavedu assembly segment on Sunday and will canvas in the four assembly segments in Nellore district from April 6 to 9. On April 10, he will campaign in Srikalahasti segment thereby he will complete the campaign in all seven segments.

During his campaign in Varadaiah Palem of Satyavedu segment on Sunday he made a blistering attack on the ruling YSRCP and gave a call to the voters of Tirupati Lok Sabha segment not to send 'useless persons' to the Parliament but vote for the TDP candidate who would fight for the cause. He termed the byelection as a battle between the Jagan Mohan Reddy Alibaba robbers and the TDP fighters.

In Tirupati also, he interacted with several voters and reminded them of the failures of YSRCP government in fulfilling their welfare promises. He said that Tirupati voters should use the bypoll as a golden opportunity to defeat the YSRCP nominee.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy could not do justice to his two sisters and to the Dalit woman in Pulivendula. What more can people expect from him, he questioned. If the YSRCP candidate is defeated, petrol and gas prices will surely come down. Even the CM could not fulfil Rs 3,000 pension promise to the aged people.

He appealed to the people to vote for Panabaka Lakshmi on the Cycle symbol. Even though the BJP government promised special status to Puducherry, YSRCP 'robot MPs' could not question it. The prices of various essential commodities have witnessed multifold increase during YSRCP regime, he criticised.