Tirupati : Man gets 20-year jail for sexually assaulting minor

Tirupati : The 6th Additional District Judge (ADJ) U U Prasad, who is also dealing with POCSO cases in Chittoor, pronounced verdict in a Rajasthani minor girl sexual assault case on Thursday and awarded 20-year-imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 to the accused.

The case was registered on 2018 in Two Town Police Station of Madanapalli.

According to the information, Mohan Ram along with his wife Jamuna and seven-year-old daughter was residing in a small tent, back side of Akshaya hotel in Madanapalli.

He was making Ganesha idols with Plaster Of Paris(POP) material as his livelihood. On January 13, 2018, one Yugandhar,31, a resident of Gollapalli in Madanapalli town assaulted the 7-year-old girl sexually while her parents were busy with their work.

They parents lodged a complaint with Madanapalli Two Town police. CI P Suresh Kumar took up the investigation after registering a case under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.

Later, the CI arrested Yugandhar. In the POCSO court, the Judge UU Prasad pronounced verdict and awarded 20 years imprisonment to accused Yugandhar and a fine of Rs 50, 000.