Tirupati: MCT to focus on collection of long-pending property tax dues

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) launched a special drive for the collection of long-pending property tax dues to the tune of Rs 40 crore. The Corporation authorities devised a plan to see the property owners clear their long-pending dues. Accordingly, first they stop water supply and disconnect UDS (underground drainage connection) to press the defaulters pay the tax amount due to the MCT and in the next stage make public the names of top hundred defaulters. A team of officials including Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Revenue Officer(RO) KL Varma, Manager in-charge Sethumadhavan and others led by Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha are leading the drive which began on February 16 and will continue till the end of financial year i.e March 31. The officials divided into two groups visit the taxpayers having huge dues to personally press them for payment of property tax pending for long. If the senior official's personal visit failed to yield any result, the corporation services including water supply, underground drainage etc. and even electricity will be stopped one after another, said Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswara Reddy.

Talking to The Hans India, Chandramouleeswar Reddy said that in the next step, the MCT will issue red notices, first giving 15 days time for payment, second 3 days and third 24 hours seeking the defaulter to clear the pending dues. If they did not respond to the three red notices, the civic authority will make public the details of the defaulters – the names and the pending property tax of top 100 through the media. The Deputy Commissioner said the pending taxes can be paid in counters at Municipal Office which will work even in holidays till March 31 or can pay through Mee Seva centres or through website www.tirupatimunicipalcorporatin.org to cdma.ap.gov.in or through concerned ward secretariat secretaries.

Lamenting that many business houses and traders under the pretext of Covid pandemic delaying the tax payment despite the situation improving to near normal, he said prompt tax payment is essential for the corporation extending the civic services and taking up development works.