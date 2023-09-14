Tirupati: Medical tests conducted for remand prisoners at Tirupati sub-jail

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the medical camp was held at the special sub-jail to help the prisoners undergo various medical tests to make them healthy. If they are physically fit, then only their thoughts will be good and the camp will help them in this regard, which they should make use of.

Addressing the prisoners at health camp on Wednesday, the Collector said that the prisoners, who were in remand might have committed mistakes knowingly or unknowingly and in a fit of rage and they should grow as good citizens so that the society will respect them.

As the remand prisoners will have time, they should focus on their health. Since they will not have any hard work, to keep them physically fit, yoga classes will be held for them.

Medical tests were conducted on the 171 remand prisoners and the three prisoners, who will be released in another month. Special sub-jail superintendent Gurusekhar Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, district TB, AIDS and leprosy control officer Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, Dy DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani, DPM Sreenivasa Rao and others were present. Hepatitis B, C, HIV, STI, TB and other tests were conducted.