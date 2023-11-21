Tirupati: Mega Ayurveda camp conducted

Tirupati: Sumana Anorectal Hospital in Tirupati conducted a Mega Ksharsutra surgical camp related to piles, fistula and others on the occasion of the World’s Piles Day being celebrated every year on November 20.

Dr M Bhaskar Rao, senior surgeon being the chairman of hospital, successfully conducted various anorectal cases like chronic piles, recurrent high anal fistula, recurrent pilonidal sinus along with his team Dr Shubham Jain and Dr Aditya Trigunayat. There was overwhelming response to the camp. Free medicines were distributed to all the patients who attended the camp. More than 10 patients were planned for surgery with Ksharsutra, Ksharkrama and Laser Surgery (Agnikarma) on November 21.