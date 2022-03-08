Tirupati: Modern treatment in cardiology has reached even small towns

Tirupati: Noted cardiologist Dr J Satyanarayana Murthy of Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai has said that the country witnessed several advancements in the field of cardiology and it has a bright future too. Delivering cardiology endowment chair on 'Cardiology in crossroads' oration organised by SVIMS on Monday, he said that modern treatment in cardiology has reached even small towns now which was once confined to major cities.

Several experts are now available in the field everywhere and the country has grown to the level of performing surgeries to kids with five kilo weight. About 24,000 patients were getting treatment through pacemakers in the country.

SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said that such orations will help the young doctors immensely. Cardiology department head Dr D Rajasekhar said that the department has been conducting orations since 2015 under which experts in the field will be felicitated with gold medal. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical superintendent Dr Ram, Registrar Dr K V Sreedhar Babu, Principal Dr Saran B Singh, Dr Vanajakshamma and others took part in the programme.