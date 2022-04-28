Tirupati MP assures all support to SVU

Tirupati: MP Dr M Guru Moorthy on Wednesday visited SV University and participated in the consultative meeting with RUSA (Rastriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan) committee along with the chairman and vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain and other members including all principals.

RUSA Coordinator and Dean R&D Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao and the CEO-RUSA Rayala Vamsi Krishna and his team presented the details of RUSA activities executed and proposed kill development initiatives, Innovation and Incubation center - Co working spaces facilitation, new start-ups getting incubated at SVU and new technology initiatives.

The MP promised the university authorities about the initiations and strategic drives taken up to develop Tirupati district as number one district in the state. He also ascertained that he will represent anything at the Science & Technology Department of Government of India and extend all support to the university.

He also explained the vision of the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his guidance towards establishing ATAL incubation centre and Science and Technology hub in SV University.