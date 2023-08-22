Tirupati: MP focusses on amenities at Passport Seva Kendra

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy visited the regional Passport Seva Kendra as he received a complaint about lack of basic infrastructure for the waiting people there. The passport office located on the Air Bypass road near Lakshmipuram circle provides services to the people of four districts of Rayalaseema and Nellore districts.



Though hundreds of people visit the office daily to get passport services, the authorities have not provided any facilities for waiting people outside the office. Normally, people will be allowed inside the office only when their turn comes while others should wait outside where there is no shade. Particularly, in summer and rainy seasons, people have been experiencing hardships. The woes of aged and children are even worse. Reacting to a grievance received by the MP, Dr Gurumoorthy visited the office to get the first-hand information.

He interacted with the waiting applicants outside the office and enquired about the facilities. Many of them told the MP that as there was no shelter, there were instances of people fainting during summer. Also, important documents of the applicants getting drenched in the rains and they were facing serious problems. Later, the MP discussed these issues with the Passport Seva Kendra officials. He said the rush has been increased over the years at the office as it has been catering the needs of whole region.

Accordingly, there is a need to provide the basic infrastructure at the office for the sake of the visiting applicants and their attendants.

The MP said that officials assured him of taking steps within a week after the regional passport officer and TCS officials inspect the amenities. If needed, the problem will be taken to the notice of the Central minister, he said.