Tirupati : Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha presents appreciation certificate to Afcons Infra

Tirupati : Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha on Saturday handed over the appreciation certificate to Afcons Infrastructure Limited team for their efforts in the construction of elevated corridor.

He handed over the certificate to elevated smart corridor – Garuda Varadhi project manager and team leader P Ranga Swamy at his chamber in the municipal office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said project manager Ranga Swamy along with his team has put enormous efforts while erecting steel box girders at second level flyover at a height of 71.5 feet from a ground level at Leelamahal Junction, which is the first of its kind in Tirupati.

He said it was really an engineering miracle of placing steel box girders at such a height.

It may be noted here that the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams(TTD) recently released Rs 25 crore taking its total contribution to Rs 50 crore against its agreed payment of Rs 458 crore which helped the speed up of works.