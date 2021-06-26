Tirupati Municipal Corporation bags five national awards

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) bagged five awards in the national level ISAC (India Smart Cities Awards Contest -2020). The awards include first place in sanitation with the best performance in 'Bio Remediation and Bio Mining' and also for social aspect for covering all the students studying in the municipal corporation schools under the novel E-Health project being implemented under the 'Smart City Project'.

The Municipal Corporation got second place in `City Awards' and `Art District' categories and third place in Urban Environment. Under Art District, the Corporation's efforts to boost local identity and economy through design studio enabled it to get the award in the national level contest while the 4 MW floating solar power plant (Renewable Energy Generation) won third prize in the Urban Environment category. .

Disclosing the Corporation achievement at the 'India Smart Cities Awards Contest -2021', Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha said that Tirupati was the only Municipal Corporation which won five awards in the national level contest amply revealing the performance of the `Smart City Project' under implementation. The contests were held in virtual mode by the Central

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the results were declared by Union Minister Hardeep Singh in New Delhi on Friday. Municipal Commissioner Girisha thanked the officials and staff for their tireless work bringing laurels to the Corporation. In all 125 cities in the country participated in the ISAC contest, he added. Girisha as Corporation Commissioner is acting as the Managing Director of Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) floated by the government as special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the execution of the Smart City project in the city. On the occasion, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, officials and corporators felicitated the Commissioner and congratulated him for winning five national awards.