Tirupati: Naidu calls CM 'destroyer' for dashing people's hopes

Tirupati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu called Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy as 'destroyer' as he had "ruined" the lives of the people of the entire state. He lambasted the CM for dashing the hopes of Polavaram, Amaravati apart from various other issues during his three-year-rule.

Naidu was on a three day visit to his constituency Kuppam which began on Thursday during which he planned to visit as many villages as possible and interact with the people to know their well-being. Continuing his tirade against the CM, Naidu criticised him for promising 25 lakh houses but not constructing even three houses in three years and not even paying any bills to the poor housing beneficiaries. However, the CM tried to take credit for the houses built during the TDP regime by changing their colours.

He ridiculed the OTS (one-time settlement) payments saying that while the government was saying that it is voluntary, the volunteers were threatening the people that they would have to forgo various government schemes if these payments were not made. He promised to make free registrations to the poor beneficiaries of housing schemes within one month after winning the next election.

Raising serious objections over the rowdyism of YSRCP goons, he said that if the TDP retaliates in the same way YSRCP could not even control them. But the TDP has been showing restraint and practising democratic values. He found fault with the police as well for their over enthusiasm in harassing TDP and said that if they continue the same attitude, they have to face big problems.

He recalled his association with Kuppam for the past 35 years and the people there have elected him seven times consecutively. While he was proud of Kuppam people for their honesty, humbleness and always maintaining peace, since 2019, YSRCP has been making various attempts to spoil the atmosphere.

Had the Amaravati capital been developed, the people would have get better employment opportunities with the setting up of more industries in the state only, he said adding even Kuppam people might have found jobs here itself.

Each and every section of people has been suffering heavily in the present government. While the Stalin government in Tamil Nadu has been continuing 'Amma canteens' set up by the previous government, the AP government has closed down 'Anna canteens' and hit the people hard, he lamented.

Naidu asserted that he will take stock of the party situation and make some decisions. Steps will be taken to know what is happening in the constituency in real time from party headquarters to take immediate action whenever required.

Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, former MLC Gounivari Sreenivasulu, Kuppam TDP in charge PS Munirathnam, Naidu's PA in Kuppam P Manohar and several other party leaders were present during the tour.