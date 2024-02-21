Tirupati: New CC road, drains inaugurated

Live
Just In
Highlights
City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha inaugurated a newly constructed CC road and drains at the cost of Rs 41 lakh in Madhura Nagar in the city on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Dr Sirisha said the corporation is giving top priority for development. New CC roads are being laid and drains are being constructed. She said that due to heavy rains two years back, people in Madhuranagar suffered a lot due to the poor drainage system and with the approval of the council, a new drainage facility was constructed now. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, ME Venkataram Reddy, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, Dodda Reddy Sidda Reddy, Yoganjaneya Reddy and Syamala were present.
Next Story
