Tirupati: New SVIMS Director inaugurates her chambers

Tirupati: TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi inaugurated her new office as SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor at the 4th floor of the Centre for Advanced Research (CfAR) building on Monday after performing puja rituals. Speaking on the occasion, Sada Bhargavi said that she took the full additional charge of SVIMS as Director-cum-Vice Chancellor on July 1.

Saying that SVIMS has all specialties and medical colleges, it will be further developed on the lines of AIIMS and JIPMER. Reviews will be held with every department to take note of providing basic infrastructure, patient care, sanitation etc., and will work as a team with the doctors of the Institute.

TTD additional health officer Dr Sunil, deputy EO Govindaraju, IT manager Sandeep Reddy, SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr Aparna Bitla, controller of examinations Dr Vanajakshamma, medical superintendent Dr R Ram, Dr Jayachandra Reddy, Dr Saran B Singh, Dr D Rajasekhar and others were present.