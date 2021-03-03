Tirupati: Nine-day Brahmotsavams begin with Dhwajarohanam

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple (SKVST) at Srinivasa Mangapuram kicked off to a traditional start with the Dhwajarohanam in the auspicious Meena Lagnam at 08.30-08.53 hours on Tuesday.

The nine-day fete would be observed in Ekantham in view of Covid guidelines, with no pilgrim participation.

Earlier, the processional deities of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara, His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, Viswaksena, Ananta, Garuda etc. were brought in a procession up to the Dhwajastambham, the temple flag post ahead of hoisting of the celestial flag.

Amidst Veda mantras and traditional Mangala Vayidhyam, the Kankanabhattar Balaji Rangacharyulu offered special pujas to the Dhwaja Stambham, inviting 18 Ganas and galaxy of Gods for the Brahmotsavams.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara were being held in Ekantham in view of prevailing Covid-19 guidelines.

Hailing the heritage and antiquity of the SKVST, the TTD EO said the temple was patronised by Vijayanagar kings and saint poet Annamacharya.

He said the Garuda Seva on March 6 will be the major event of the nine-day festival organised by the TTD for the well being of humanity. The festival concludes on March 10 with Dhwajavarohanam.

The TTD is also organising the sale of Srivari laddus to devotees coming to the temple for darshan, at 3,000 laddus per day during the annual event.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Dy EO Shanti, VSO Manohar, AEO Dhananjayulu, Superintendents Ramanaiah and other officials were present.