Tirupati: No free darshan till Covid cases come down says TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy made it clear that there will be no free darshan in Tirumala temple till the Covid cases come down.

Addressing the monthly Dial-Your-EO programme here on Saturday, the EO replying to callers who sought issuing of tokens in TTD Kalyana mandapams in the districts to devotees for darshan of Lord Venkateswara, categorically stated that it is not possible to issue free darshan tokens in view of the prevailing pandemic.

The issuing of free darshan tokens across the counters on daily basis lead to more crowd gathering giving scope for spread of Covid, he explained, ruling out the resuming free darshan tokens in Tirupati.

He appealed to devotees coming Srivari darshan to follow all Covid precautions in view the Centre and state governments alerts on third wave of Covid. On devotees request advance accommodation allotment counters are now set up at Alipiri tollgate, down the hills and Srivari Mettu footpath routes as well, he said.

In this connection, he said TTD has prepared a complainant tracking system to resolve and process devotees' complaints and suggestions on pilgrims facilities within 30 minutes of filing complaints.

Mobile number 9989078111 for accommodation complaints is already given on stickers in each room in Tirumala, he averred. The EO said that TTD has already sent a letter to state Endowments department to handover the Anjaneya temple at Japali in Tirumala to TTD to develop it along with Anjanadri hillock the birthplace of Anajaneya on the hills where TTD proposed a theme park.

TTD will start the sale of incense sticks for agarbatti made from used flower garlands of all TTD temples from August 15, he said adding to begin with that six different varieties will be made available by the Bangalore based concern M/s Darshan International ltd which tied up with TTD for production of agarbattis.

This apart, the EO said TTD in collaboration with Coimbatore-based M/s Ashirwad Pharmacy, plans to produce 15 Panchgavya products like soaps, shampoo, Dhoop sticks, floor cleaner in next four months and the revenue from the sale of the products will be used for promotion of Desi cow breeds.