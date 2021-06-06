Tirupati: Novel initiatives at Padmavathi Covid care centre make it a unique facility

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Nilayam Covid care centre (CCC) in Tirupati has become a unique facility with excellent patient care. The services at this CCC have received huge applause from none other than the state Covid Nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth, who mentioned after his visit to the facility that it is one of the best maintained centres. Among various initiatives here, an internal spreadsheet was designed and coded where the vitals of the patients are updated from time to time. Based on the conditions, the colour code of the patient and name changes from deep red to deep green with a change in the brightness of the colour. It helps the doctors for the quick assessment of patient condition so that they can give proper treatment.



The centre has a 30 bedded block with enough oxygen supply and three specialist doctors are available and accessible round-the-clock for any kind of emergency. The inmates have been taken care of by a team of 60 medical staff working in three shifts round-the-clock. Blood tests and X-ray scans are provided for patients within the campus itself.

Dr Srikanth was specific in his comments about the concoction Kabasura Kudineer which is being given to the patients to improve their immunity. Approved by the department of Ayush, this concoction is being provided voluntarily by the Siddha Ayurveda team from Chennai.

In fact, the Ministry of AYUSH recommended this as part of preventive health measures and to improve respiratory health. Kaba Sura Kudineer has 15 herbal ingredients and is a proven antiviral property particularly against respiratory infections.The daily yoga sessions being conducted in the evenings help the patients enhance the mental and physical health of people recovering from Covid. Soon after admission, patients are included in the floor wise WhatsApp groups to know their grievances or any other problems which will be addressed instantly.

Above the counselling right from the start of their admission to their discharge help them to come out of any stigma and fear by creating confidence that they are well taken care of there. During the second wave, it has treated 6,705 patients for recovery out of which 258 children below the age of 18 years are also cured, said the special officer S Lakshmi.

A government teacher Parimala was in all praise for the doctors working there who made her to recover completely. Another Covid survivor V Soma Sekhar complimented every staff working at the CCC, who have been treating the patients, as their family members. The serene atmosphere and affection of the staff there make a lasting impact on the recovery path.