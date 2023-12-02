  • Menu
Tirupati: Octopus mock drill held at Govindaraja Swamy temple

Octopus team at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday

Tirupati : The Octopus team has organised a mock drill at Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday with the task of rescuing the devotees from terrorist attacks.

The mock drill is a part of the annual exercise carried out by the Octopus team at several temples and government buildings across the country led by its DSP Krishna and under the supervision of Octopus SP B Ravichandran.

The temple staff, Archakas, civil police, medicos and reserve police were explained about the steps to be followed during terrorist attacks. AEO Mumikrishna Reddy, AVSO Narayana, VI Venkataramana Reddy, Superintendents Nagaraju, Mohan, AE Murali Mohan, Octopus inspectors Rambabu, KVS Ramakrishna, M Ravi Babu, Shiva Reddy and fire services staff were present.

