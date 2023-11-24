Tirupati: Officials told to make fool proof arrangements for PM’s visit

Tirupati : ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Tirupati airport at 6.55 pm on November 26 and proceed to Tirumala by road for an overnight stay. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on November 27 morning, he will leave Tirupati airport by 10.25 am,’ district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy informed.

He discussed the arrangements for the two-day visit of the PM to the district on November 26 and 27, with the officials at a meeting here on Thursday. He directed the medical and health department to provide a modern life support ambulance and specialist doctors, 108 ambulance besides other things. A safe room should be provided. Fire safety, food safety arrangements should be ensured. Electricity department must provide uninterrupted power supply and proper lighting. He directed the transport department to check the fitness of vehicles. Communication facilities are to be ensured with internet and telephones.

Collector Venkataramana Reddy instructed the police department to provide foolproof security to the PM during his visit and should undertake barricading wherever necessary. Road repairs are to be taken up immediately. As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor S Abdul Nazeer are also coming, officials should focus on making arrangements accordingly. By working in coordination, everyone should strive to make the PM’s tour a grand success, the Collector said. SP P Parameswar Reddy said that they will provide tight security from the airport and all the way through which the PM’s convoy will travel. Joint Collector DK Balaji, TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, Corporation Commissioner D Haritha, additional SPs Kulasekhar, Venkatarao and Rajendra, RDOs Nishanth Reddy, Kiran Kumar, Chandramuni, Airport Director Basavaraju and other officials were present.