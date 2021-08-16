Tirupati: Offline classes to begin for Senior Inter students today

Tirupati: Senior Intermediate students will need to attend the colleges from Monday after a gap of several months. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the students to stay away from colleges and continue to attend online classes which got poor response for various reasons.



As the spread of coronavirus has gone down significantly compared to the previous months, the government felt that it is right time to start offline classes now.

Regional Inspection Officer V Srinivasulu Reddy told The Hans India that the classes will be held in all government and private junior colleges discontinuing the online classes completely.

As only senior Intermediate students are attending the classes with junior Jnter admissions still in progress, the colleges can introduce shift system to hold Arts and Science group sessions separately in the morning and afternoon.

All the guidelines were issued to the colleges to follow Covid norms strictly regarding sanitisation, wearing of masks etc.,

Every day the college Principals have to send a report on how many students have attended the college out of the total strength, anyone from the teaching, non-teaching and students is affected with the Covid and where they are getting treatment to the RIO as he has been appointed nodal officer by the district Collector.

Regarding Junior Intermediate admissions, he said that the online admission process introduced last year has been further simplified to make it convenient for the students. Accordingly, by entering the student's hall-ticket and Aadhaar numbers in the admission login of BIE website all details of that student will appear.

After this, students have to give a minimum of 10 options of their preferred colleges and pay a fee of Rs 100 for OC candidates and Rs 50 by SC/STs through online itself.

By completing this procedure, they will get user ID and password that their registration is completed. After the last date is completed at 5 pm on August 20, the Board will allocate the students to their preferred colleges based on their options duly following the rule of reservation and they will get the message.

After this, students have to go to concerned colleges with all certificates and pay the required fee to get admission. If at all they are not interested in that particular college, they can change it during the second phase. Same procedure will be adopted for admissions into junior colleges of all managements in the State.

The RIO said that the Board has allowed 88 students per section and as such all SSC passed out students will get seat in anyone of the colleges. There are 324 junior colleges under different managements in Chittoor district out of which 306 colleges are functioning as per last year admissions. If any college does not get any admissions based on the options it will go as non-functioning one.