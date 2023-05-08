Tirupati: Opening of master plan roads to spur pilgrim city’s growth

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is racing ahead of other civic bodies in the state in improving infrastructure facilities in a big way, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking after the inauguration of two ‘master plan’ roads in the city on Sunday, the MLA said at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the municipal corporation embarked on a series of development activities including roads, sanitation and drinking water supply.

One of the major development initiatives, he said was the 14 master plan roads to ease traffic congestion due to the rapid growth of city and added that the roads are being named after great personalities and also those involved in the service of famed Tirumala temple.

Thondaman Chakravarthy is one who built a mandapam in Tirumala temple while Pallava queen Smavai donated Bhoga Srinivasa idol for worship and also lands for the conduct of Nithya Kainkaryams in Tirumala temple, he averred.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetadhipathi Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy inaugurated the two master plan roads (MPR) - 80 ft wide Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Marg (Rs 6.40 crore) and 60 ft wide Thodaman Chakravarthy Marg (Rs 2.85 crore), both link roads connecting the localities with Renigunta road.

In his address, Swamiji said that it was a laudable gesture on the part of MCT naming a major road after Jagadguru Sri Chandrasekharendra Swamy, known as Maha Periaval, on the occasion of his birth anniversary this month.

Maha Periaval, who visited many holy places in the district including Tirupati, Tirumala and Srikalahathi had special attachment with the area, he said

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, who spoke was all praise for deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy, the brain behind the master plan roads and added he had concrete plans for the city making rapid strides in development.

The roads are not master plan roads but Abhi ‘naya’ roads, he said in a lighter vein but publicly acknowledging the remarkable role of deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy’s pivotal role in the development of city roads.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that among the 14 master plan roads, five were inaugurated while efforts are on for the completion of remaining roads soon. Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Corporator Uma Ajay, corporation officials and others were present.